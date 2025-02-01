Detroit Pistons Post Hype Video for Cade Cunningham's All-Star Nod
Leading up to the announcement of the All-Star reserves on Thursday night, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was viewed as someone in the mix. The league's coaches must have felt the same way, as the former No. 1 pick was among the chosen players to represent the Eastern Conference.
Other notable All-Star reserves include Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, and Tyler Herro. Cunningham now becomes the first All-Star for the Pistons since Blake Griffin all the way back in the 2018-19 season.
After the list of reserves were released to the public, the Pistons posted a special hype video for Cunningham following his All-Star nod. The video featured an array of his highlights from this year, narrated by famous poet and Detroit native Jessica Care Moore.
This was a well-deserving accolade for Cunningham, as he's putting together a breakout season for the Pistons. Through his first 43 games, he is averaging 25.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 9.0 APG. Cunningham's stellar play has also led to a drastic turnaround in Detroit, as they currently find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot.
Now officially an All-Star, Cunningham will travel to Golden State in a few weeks and showcase his talents alongside the league's top stars. The NBA All-Star game will take place on February 16th, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time.
For Cunningham, this is likely the first of many All-Star nominations in his career. Years removed from being selected first overall for the Pistons, he's emerged into one of the NBA's top all-around guards.