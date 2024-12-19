Detroit Pistons Predicted to Land Duke Star in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, many guessed the Detroit Pistons would be on the quest for Cooper Flagg. It was a fair prediction, considering the Pistons have found themselves consistently in the mix for a Top 5 pick,and previously held the highest odds for the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
This year is different. Maybe the Pistons are in line for a Duke basketball star, but they aren’t within striking distance of taking Flagg at this time.
With 27 games in the bag for the 2024-2025 season, the Pistons hold an 11-16 record. They are placed 10th in the Eastern Conference, a long way from the Washington Wizards, who hold a 3-21 record so far.
The Pistons are in lottery territory, but a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report doesn’t predict they’ll have the best luck by landing the top pick at this time. Instead, the Pistons go on the mock clock with the eight selection and land one of Flagg’s teammates.
Detroit Takes a Duke Standout
Khaman Maluach, a 7’2” center, is the predicted pick for Detroit as of now. According to BR, Maluach’s pro comp is the 2024 second-overall pick, Alex Sarr.
“He is simply playing to his strengths as a finisher and disruptive defender. And at 7'2" with his movement, he's going to have NBA fans, regardless of whether he's able to flash any bonus offense away from the basket.”
The Pistons have questions at the center position. Both of their top guys are homegrown picks, with one already re-signed on a team-friendly multi-year deal in Isaiah Stewart. As much as Stewart has excelled at times, displaying versatility and bringing plenty of defensive flash, the veteran is viewed as a potential trade candidate for buying contenders at this time.
As for Jalen Duren, he’s still on his rookie contract, and he’s not having the most exceptional third season. After averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds throughout his sophomore effort, Duren is producing nine points and nine rebounds per game this season. On top of the slight regression, he continues to deal with injury concerns as the season progresses.
It will be worth it for Detroit to consider a big man next summer. This year, he’s got ten games under his belt so far. The freshman is making 79 percent of his shots from the field and 81 percent of his free throws. He is averaging eight points and five rebounds per game.