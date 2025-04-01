Detroit Pistons Predicted to Land Versatile Center in Free Agency
Following their massive turnaround this season, the Detroit Pistons should be eyeing upgrades to the roster to further up their chances of being a contender. Still months away from the start of negotiations, they are predicted to land one of the most interesting names on the market in free agency.
Over the past two years, Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Naz Reid has emerged as one of the top reserve players in the NBA. He currently has a player option for next season but will likely decline it in search of a more sizable deal.
Last week, the people at Bleacher Report put together a list of predictions for how free agency will unfold this summer. When discussing Reid, they have him landing in Detroit.
The Pistons project to have about $24.6 million in cap space if they renounce their rights to Malik Beasley, Dennis Schröder and Tim Hardaway Jr. Assuming Jaden Ivey returns to full strength after a season-ending leg fracture, that money could go to the Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Naz Reid, who won Sixth Man of the Year last season.
Reid 25, is putting up the best numbers of his young NBA career. Across 72 games for the Timberwolves, he is averaging 14.7 PPG and 6.1 RPG while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.
Just getting ready to enter the prime of his career, Reid is on a similar timeline as Pistons star Cade Cunningham. Also, the versatile big man is an ideal complement for the All-Star guard. Not only can he provide secondary scoring, but his ability to space the floor gives them a two-man game with endless ways to attack the defense.
Reid is someone who could solidify the Pistons' second unit while also having the ability to play alongside Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. With his skill set and lineup versatility, he is certainly someone Trajan Langdon should have on his radar.