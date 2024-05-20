Detroit Pistons Predicted to Have Interest in Another Sixers Veteran
Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have been consistently linked to a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
As Philly’s veteran forward Tobias Harris was set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Pistons remain a team that’s interested in potentially luring in the sharpshooter.
However, a recent rundown of predictions from Bleacher Report placed another Sixers veteran on Detroit’s radar.
When discussing the future of the two-way standout De’Anthony Melton, BR’s Grant Hughes mentioned the Pistons as a potential suitor for the guard.
“A double-digit scorer in each of the least three seasons, the 25-year-old Melton brings a lot of the same plug-and-play qualities as Caldwell-Pope but won't cost nearly as much. Considering he's five years younger than KCP, you could make a case that a mere $60 million would be a bargain to lock down what should be Melton's prime seasons.”
Hughes notes that Melton will have a “good number of suitors” this summer. Along with the Pistons, the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets were mentioned as potential suitors.
Of course, the Sixers are likely to remain in the market for Melton as well.
Just two offseasons ago, the Sixers spent a first-round pick and a veteran player to land Melton on the final two years of his contract. At that point, he wrapped up a three-year run with the Memphis Grizzlies.
In two seasons with the Sixers, Melton started in 91 games, making 115 total appearances. He was a defensive standout, while averaging ten points, four rebounds, and three assists, and knocking down 38 percent of his threes on offense.
Detroit’s chances of successfully pursuing Melton would all depend on where his priorities are at. The Pistons are in a position to outbid other suitors on the market, but if the 25-year-old is searching for a winning situation, Detroit would be a hard sell at this time.