Detroit Pistons Predicted to Reunite With Veteran Sharpshooter
As things currently stand, the Detroit Pistons have one remaining open roster spot ahead of the 2026 season. In light of recent developments, this vacancy could be used to reunite with a familiar face.
Heading into the offseason, it seemed almost guaranteed that Malik Beasley would be continuing his career in Detroit. The journeyman sharpshooter thrived alongside the team's young core, and he has personal ties to the area. However, things fell apart just before free agency when reports emerged that Beasley was being investigated for gambling allegations.
A few weeks back, new developments emerged regarding Beasley. He is no longer being investigated and hasn't been found guilty of any charges. With this off-court drama behind him, he now becomes one of the more intriguing names on the free-agent market again.
In this final stretch of the offseason, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus gave predictions for some of the top players still without a team for next season. Given how things have unfolded this summer, Beasley is expected to sign another one-year deal with the Pistons.
That may be the case, but teams remain wary Beasley's conduct could still violate NBA regulations, regardless of government findings.
The 2016 first-rounder was an essential part of the Pistons' resurgence last year. If he is truly in the clear, he may return.
Seeing that they can offer him above the veteran's minimum, the Pistons might end up being Beasley's best option. If he can replicate anything close to the season he had last year, he'll once again have a shot at securing a lucrative payday in the summer of 2026.
For Detroit, bringing back Beasley is something that should still be on their radar. The off-court stuff raises some red flags, but if it's under control, it shouldn't be an issue for the Pistons as they look to keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
Earlier this summer, the Pistons brought in a new three-point specialist when they acquired Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat. Despite a new outsider shooter entering the mix, Beasley could still be impactful for Detroit in 2026. With a player like Cade Cunningham leading the offense, having an abundance of shooting will only further highlight his high-level facilitating.
Looking at the remaining pool of free agents, Beasley is arguably the Pistons' best candidate for their final roster spot. Only time will tell if Trajan Langdon decides to bring back the journeyman guard.
