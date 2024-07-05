Detroit Pistons Pursued Golden State Warriors’ Trade Acquisition
The Golden State Warriors are expected to land one of the NBA’s most prominent three-point shooters. According to The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons were in on the sweepstakes for Buddy Hield’s services.
With a goal to surround the franchise player Cade Cunningham with reliable shooters, Hield made plenty of sense.
Since entering the NBA as a first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, Hield has shot 40 percent from beyond the arc throughout the course of his career.
Despite starting his career in New Orleans, Hield joined the Sacramento Kings via trade. After spending six seasons with the Kings, Hield was moved once again to the Indiana Pacers.
Going into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hield desired a contract extension from Indiana. After he didn’t get it, he was viewed as a trade candidate throughout the year.
When the 2024 trade deadline approached, Hield became a top target for the Philadelphia 76ers. On the day of the deadline, Hield was dealt to the Sixers.
He wrapped up the regular season with 32 appearances for the Sixers. Hield averaged 12 points while shooting 39 percent from deep. In the playoffs, he played in four of six games during Philly’s first-round series against the New York Knicks.
At the end of the year, it was clear the Sixers could move on from Hield. As he entered free agency, Philly prioritized other prospects. Hield reportedly had offers from the Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, but liked his chances of competing with the Golden State Warriors. As a result, he’s expected to land in Golden State via sign-and-trade.