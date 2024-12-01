Detroit Pistons React to Cade Cunningham's Post After Beating Pacers
After a rough 2023-2024 campaign, Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are making the most of a clean slate. They treated Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers like it was the playoffs.
Being 2-0 in NBA Cup action, the Pistons had a chance to climb one step closer to advancing to the knockout rounds. A win over Indiana puts them in a critical matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks next Tuesday.
Following the big victory, Cunningham stressed the importance of Detroit taking the process one step at a time. While they have Las Vegas in their sights and on their mind, Cunningham doesn’t want his teammates to get too far ahead of themselves.
“One game at a time! It was a fun game. Coach got us right. We’re just executing the game plan. … We all [want to go to Vegas]. We all do, for sure. We got to keep working. One game at a time. We got Milwaukee next,” said the veteran guard.
Although the Pistons are keeping it business as usual as best as they can, Cunningham still wanted to celebrate with some highlights of the night via Instagram.
@cadecunn1ngham: On & upward some folks might drop on the way.
One-time NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins was a fan of what the former No. 1 overall pick put on display on Friday.
@kendrickperkins: Straight Killa 🔥🔥🔥
As always, Cunningham’s backup center Isaiah Stewart dropped some love on his post as well.
@the.isaiahstewart:🤝🏾💯
Many fans especially enjoyed Cunningham’s highlight crossover. With the angle Cunningham shared, many noticed that the star guard pointed when he sent his opponent to the floor. Pistons rookie Bobi Klintman added his thoughts on it.
@bobiklintman: The 🫵🏽 is crazy
All season long, Cunningham has been emerging with All-Star-caliber performances. Friday’s return to action was no different. After missing some time with a pelvis injury, Cunningham picked up 33 minutes of action in Indiana.
During that time, Cunningham attempted 19 shots from the floor, six of which came from beyond the arc. The star guard made ten of his shots, draining all but two of his three-point attempts. He finished the game with 24 points, trailing only Malik Beasley in the scoring department.
Cunningham made it a double-double outing as he dished out 11 assists. He also had six rebounds and two steals on the defensive end.
The Pistons defeated the Pacers 130-106. The moved to 9-12 on the year, while advancing to 3-0 in NBA Cup action.