Detroit Pistons Reportedly Worked Out Baylor Guard Before NBA Draft
Soon, the Detroit Pistons could have a pair of new rookies to add to the roster. As the pre-draft process winds down, they are conducting some final workouts with incoming players. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter got a look from Detroit.
Walter learned that he would be one of 12 players invited to the green room for the 2024 NBA Draft this week. According to Givony, the Baylor guard likely has a good standing with teams ahead of the big event, despite having a quiet pre-draft process.
In addition to working out for the Pistons, Walter was expected to partake in a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets as well.
Later this month, the Pistons will go on the clock with the fifth-overall pick. Despite finishing last in the Eastern Conference after the 2023-2024 regular season, the Pistons’ high odds of landing a top-two pick didn’t fall in their favor.
Now, they’ll have to watch a handful of players go off the board before they get their chance to select.
Walter’s an interesting name, that hasn’t brought up much when it comes to the Pistons. With Detroit in need of a front court upgrade, NBA G League prospect Matas Buzelis has been the popular pick for the Pistons since the lottery.
Walter would certainly be a shocking pick for Detroit at this stage of the process.
The 19-year-old enters the NBA with one college season under his belt. He appeared in 35 games, averaging 32 minutes on the floor.
During that time, Walter shot 38 percent from the field, and drained 34 percent of his threes. He averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and one assist per game.
On ESPN’s Top 100 prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft, Walter ranks 14th. He is currently expected to go as high as the lottery — and in the event he slips past it, he surely won’t make it out of the first round.
While the Pistons would send shockwaves through the draft if they selected Walter fifth-overall, the Baylor wing could be a potential option if Detroit finds a deal to trade back with a first-round swap.