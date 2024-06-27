Detroit Pistons Reveal No. 37 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Early Thursday morning, the Detroit Pistons acquired the No. 37 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. With this selection, they selected Swedish prospect Bobi Klintman.
Klintman is a 6-for-10 forward who has shown a lot of potential on both sides of the ball. In 2023, he played in college at Wake Forest. However, Klintman then opted to play professionally overseas last season before entering his name in the NBA Draft.
In 23 games for Cairns in Australia, Klintman averaged 9.7 PPG and 4.8 RPG while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. With their second-round pick, the Pistons take a flier on a prospect who addresses a key area of need for them.
Having played professionally the past year, Klintman might be able to earn some playing time for Detroit moving forward. His long frame at the forward position would allow them to add more size in the frontcourt alongside Jalen Duren. The two could co-exist together since Klintman's game expands beyond the arc.
Looking at their first two picks, it's clear that Trajan Langdon has a type of player in mind to add to the Pistons. Ron Holland was taken fifth overall, and he also provides size and versatility at the forward position.
Klintman will likely play power forward at the NBA level. However, if can add more muscle to his frame, he could become a small-ball center option down the road. This could be enticing for the Pistons as they look to address their floor-spacing concerns.
Following this selection, the Pistons have no more picks remaining in the 2024 draft.