Detroit Pistons Reveal No. 5 Selection at 2024 NBA Draft
Heading into the NBA Draft, there were rumors of the Detroit Pistons shopping their lottery pick. They ended up keeping their selection, and went against most mock drafts and projections.
Through the pre-draft process, one of the main prospects tied to the Pistons was G-League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis. They'd end up taking a forward from Ignite, but it was Ron Holland II.
Holland is one of the youngest prospects in the 2024 class at just 18-years-old. He'll turn 19 by the time he makes his debut for Detroit.
In the 14 games he played for Ignite last season, Holland showed the potential to score at a high rate. He averaged just under 20 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the field. Holland's game expands beyond the arc, but he shot just 24% on nearly four attempts per game.
Aside from his scoring, Holland filled the stat sheet in other areas as well. He recorded 6.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 2.5 SPG. Standing at 6-foot-8, 206 pounds, he has a frame that is already ready for the next level of competition.
With this selection, the Pistons add more size and versatility at the forward position. Holland's subpar three-point shooting might be an issue, but that is an area they can improve in free agency with their abundance of cap space.
Holland is the first draft pick of the Trajan Langdon era as President of Basketball Operations for the Pistons. He ended up selecting a long-term project in the Ignite forward. Holland will now join Detroit's young core headlined by Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren.