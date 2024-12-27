Detroit Pistons Reveal Ron Holland’s Playing Status vs Kings
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons are set to return to action to take on the Sacramento Kings out West. Heading into the game, the Pistons were worried they could potentially miss the presence of their rookie forward for the first time during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Ron Holland was downgraded ahead of the matchup due to an illness. According to the official NBA injury report, Holland was questionable to play.
The Pistons won't be without their rookie forward in Sacramento, though. The team upgraded Holland to available on the injury report.
Over the offseason, Holland became Detroit’s top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Taken fifth overall, expectations were understandably high for Holland.
Right out of the gate, the Pistons were eager to roll out Holland as an everyday rotational piece. It was up to him to maintain those steady minutes with strong play.
It’s safe to say that Holland is proving the Pistons right and turning doubters into believers after landing on the Pistons just one season after taking the NBA G League route straight out of high school.
Holland might not be a leader in the Rookie of the Year conversation, but he’s been a useful two-way presence for the Pistons. The highly energetic forward has averaged 16 minutes off the bench for most of the season, producing six points, three rebounds, and one steal per game.
On Thursday night, the Pistons are searching for their third win in a row. At 13-17, the Pistons could take another step up the Eastern Conference rankings if they improve over Sacramento.