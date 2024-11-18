Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Five vs Chicago Bulls
After taking care of business against the Washington Wizards last night, the Detroit Pistons are quickly back in action on their home floor. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with the Chicago Bulls.
In this game, the Pistons will attempt to expand their winning streak to three games. Upon getting some reinforcements, J.B. Bickerstaff won't be making some changes to his starting lineup. Detroit will open the game with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.
Hardaway has missed the last few games due to a head injury suffered against the Miami Heat. He was upgraded to probable heading into this matchup, and will re-enter the starting lineup in his return.
Beasley thrived in the starting lineup, but will now be moving back to the second unit. Even though he's coming off the bench, the veteran shooter should still see sizable minutes as this is THJ's first game back.
For the Bulls, this is also the second leg of a back-to-back. They squared off against the Houston Rockets Sunday, and were on the wrong end of a 143-107 blowout.
Following a string of nail-biting matchups, the Pistons have started to build positive momentum and stockpile wins. If they're able to take down the Bulls, it will get them back to .500 on the year. Meanwhile, Chicago finds themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-9 record.
Monday's matchup will be unveiling for the Pistons, as they will don their City Edition uniforms and play on the court that goes with them.