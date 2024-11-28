Detroit Pistons Reveal Tobias Harris Playing Status vs Grizzlies
Going into their Wednesday night battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Detroit Pistons downgraded the status of their veteran forward, Tobias Harris, for the first time this season.
According to the Pistons’ official injury report, Harris is dealing with a left hip impingement. As a result, he was viewed as questionable for the matchup.
While the Pistons had the door open for Harris to potentially play on Wednesday, the veteran forward has been ruled out for the night.
So far this season, Harris hasn’t missed any action for the Pistons. The veteran forward made his debut with the team during their season-opener against the Indiana Pacers and has appeared in all 19 games since.
As expected, Harris has taken on a starting role, appearing on the court for 33 minutes per game. The veteran forward produced 14 points per game while making 44 percent of his shots from the field.
Along with his scoring, Harris has held plenty of value on the glass, coming down with seven rebounds per game.
While Harris’ scoring is down this season compared to his previous run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward has received plenty of praise for his leadership since joining a young, up-and-coming Pistons team.
Over the offseason, Harris entered the free agency market after wrapping up a six-season stint with the 76ers. Although several teams were reportedly interested in Harris, he inked a reported two-year deal worth over $50 million to reunite with the Pistons.
The Pistons will have to shake up their starting five on Wednesday now that Harris is out of the mix. The second-year wing Ausar Thompson will earn his first start of the year in Harris' absence.