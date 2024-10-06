Detroit Pistons Reveal Tobias Harris’ Status vs. Bucks
When the Detroit Pistons gathered for a public practice session on Saturday, Tobias Harris was not a participant. According to Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Harris was getting a planned day off. At that point, his status for Sunday’s NBA Preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks was unclear.
Unfortunately, Harris' debut will not come on Sunday night. According to the Pistons, the veteran forward has been downgraded to out due to an illness.
The Pistons have high expectations for Harris in 2024-2025. Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Pistons were linked to Harris as potential future suitors for his services.
Despite being a young team with little appeal to most championship-hungry veterans, the Pistons felt they could offer Harris an opportunity to hold a leadership position in Detroit while moving up the offensive pecking order and expanding his role.
When free agency opened back in July, the Pistons put a two-year deal on the table. Harris reportedly signed with the team for over $50 million.
While it’s a short-term contract for Harris, it’s a hefty one. The 32-year-old comes to Detroit for a second stint and more expectations from a personal standpoint attached.
Earlier in his career, Harris was traded to the Pistons from the Orlando Magic in 2016. He remained on the team until 2018. After appearing in 48 games with the Pistons in 2017-2018, the veteran forward was moved to the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 2019, Harris was traded once again to the Philadelphia 76ers. He re-signed with the Sixers on a long-term deal. Harris played five full seasons in Philadelphia. At the end of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, his contract expired.
While Harris joins a Pistons team on a different timeline than what he was previously used to, the seasoned veteran is embracing the opportunity to make an impact on a young team.
