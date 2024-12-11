Detroit Pistons Rival Getting Key Player Back From Injury
The next matchup between the Detroit Pistons and their division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is over a month away. While a lot can change between early December and then, the Cavs expected to have their key player, Max Strus, back in the mix by then.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Strus has been recovering from an ankle sprain. That was his second injury before the Cavs reached the end of October.
At this point in the season, Strus has yet to make his 2024-2025 regular season debut. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Strus is on pace to return as early as Friday night, barring any unexpected setbacks,
@ShamsCharania: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus is expected to make his season debut on Friday against the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Strus suffered an ankle sprain in mid-October. He started in all 70 games played and ranked second on the Cavs in plus-minus last season.
The Cavs are Strus’s third organization. After he made a name for himself on the Miami Heat, Strus joined the Cavaliers in free agency ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Last year, Strus averaged 12 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, Strus produced five rebounds and four assists per game.
Strus faced the Pistons in all four of Cleveland’s matchups against Detroit last year. Spending nearly 36 minutes on the court per game, Strus averaged 14 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three.
Without Strus, the Cavaliers have been the top team in the Eastern Conference. With a 21-4 record, the Cavs are 1.5 games in front of the Boston Celtics. Considering Cleveland is 6-4 over their last ten games, they are getting a key reinforcement at the right time.
The Pistons will take on Strus and the Cavs next on January 27.