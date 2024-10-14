Detroit Pistons Rival Lands Big News This Week
The Chicago Bulls are getting a big boost this week. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons rivals are “expected” to see the return of Lonzo Ball.
The veteran guard is returning from a multi-season absence after suffering a knee injury during the 2022-2023 season.
Prior to joining the Bulls, Ball started his career on the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming out of UCLA, Ball was the second-overall pick in the 20217 NBA Draft. He played two seasons for the Lakers before getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.
Ball played two seasons for the Pelicans. During the 2021 offseason, he was involved in a sign-and-trade, which landed him on the Pistons’ division rival.
The veteran guard was a stellar addition for the Bulls at first. He appeared in 35 games, producing 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc. With Ball’s playmaking, the Bulls were one of the top teams in the league. After his knee injury, Chicago struggled to find the same success.
This year, the Bulls are facing some major questions. They recently lost their All-Star forward, DeMar DeRozan, who landed with the Sacramento Kings via trade. The future of Zach LaVine remains a question mark as well.
The Bulls hope that Ball’s long recovery was enough time for him to return to his original form. What he brings to the table during the 2024-2025 NBA season could help make or break the Bulls as they enter a critical time. Just a few seasons ago, they believed they were a top Eastern Conference contender. Now, they are landing in rebuild territory, similar to the Pistons.
Last season, the Bulls finished in front of the Pistons with a 39-43 record. Chicago and Detroit were the only Central Division teams to miss the playoffs.