Detroit Pistons’ Rival Star Makes Strong Claim Before Free Agency
When the 2024 free agency period gets underway this summer, the Chicago Bulls will have DeMar DeRozan off the books. As a team with plenty of spending space available, the Detroit Pistons could take a hard look at their rival team’s star.
However, DeRozan recently revealed his mindset heading into the offseason, and his strong claim makes it difficult to imagine DeRozan switches sides.
“It’s definitely somewhere I’d like to return to more so than anybody,” DeRozan said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back this week. “When the job ain’t done with me, no matter how tough the situation may look, I’m one of those guys that tries to stick it through and try to make something out of nothing.”
It’s not uncommon for impending free agents to claim they want to return to their current team. In fact, it’s typical. And for someone like DeRozan, who found himself in trade rumors throughout the past season, many might find it hard for the star forward to stick around in Chicago for another stint.
But the six-time All-Star is more than open to discussing a return to the Bulls.
“The city is great, I love the city, the organization been great,” he continued. “It's definitely a place I would love to return to, and take care of unfinished business."
The DeRozan era in Chicago started strong but has been rocky for the most part. While he thrived from a solo standpoint, the Bulls have struggled to compete in the Eastern Conference. In 2022, Chicago lost 4-1 in the first round as the sixth seed. Over the next two seasons, they finished ninth, failing to advance past the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The Pistons could enter the market for DeRozan, but it seems more likely he’ll remain a rival star at this time. Since he joined the Bulls, DeRozan has averaged 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 12 games.