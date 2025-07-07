Detroit Pistons Rookie Makes Arrival Announcement
Chaz Lanier has touched down in Michigan.
The Detroit Pistons rookie took to social media this weekend to show that he’s in the city he’ll be playing for professionally during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Soon, the Pistons could introduce Lanier as one of the newest members of the team, as they officially announced the signing of the rookie on Monday.
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pistons had just one draft pick available. After giving up their original first-rounder to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pistons were set to go on the clock for the first time at 37th overall.
Just as many mock drafts suggested, the Pistons selected Lanier with their second-round pick. He enters the NBA after a run at Tennessee in the NCAA.
Before joining the Volunteers, Lanier played for four years at North Florida. After serving a reserve role for three years in a row, Lanier started all but one of the 32 games he played during the 2023-2024 season.
The sharpshooter knocked down 44 percent of his threes. He averaged 20 points per game and came down with five rebounds per game.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NCAA season, Lanier transferred over to Tennessee. He started all 38 games he played. During that time, Lanier averaged 18 points, hitting on 43 percent of his field goals, and shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.
It will be an uphill battle for Lanier to earn immediate playing time on the Pistons in 2025, but his ability to knock down threes at a high volume would be key to getting him in the rotation if his shot translates well to the NBA distance early.
