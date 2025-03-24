Detroit Pistons Rookie Makes NBA History in Win vs Pelicans
After dropping a game to the injury-ridden Dallas Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons took the floor Sunday looking to get back on track. With Cade Cunningham out of action, an unlikely hero stepped up and delivered a historic performance.
Over the summer, the Pistons threw many for a loop when they drafted Ron Holland with the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft. The 19-year-old has played regularly throughout the year and got an extended opportunity to play against the New Orleans Pelicans.
In 35 minutes off the bench, Holland put together arguably his best performance of his rookie campaign. He ended the afternoon with a stat line of 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists. It was also an efficient outing for Holland, as he shot 10-for-14 from the field.
With this performance, Holland has etched his name in the history books. He is the first teenager in the NBA to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists while also committing zero turnovers.
This breakout performance from Holland couldn't have come at a better time, as the Pistons had a massive void to fill with Cunningham out of action. Behind his strong play, Detroit managed to keep the Pelicans at bay and walk out with a 136-130 victory.
Holland showed glimpses of being an effective all-around talent offensively with G-League Ignite last year and continues to show strong flashes as a rookie. As he continues to string together strong outings, the Pistons' front office continues to look better for taking a flier on the young prospect in the draft.
Having an outing like this should bode well for Holland as he looks to end his rookie year on a good note.