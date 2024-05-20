Detroit Pistons Rookie Misses Cut for NBA All-Rookie Team
Last summer, the Detroit Pistons drafted Ausar Thompson with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Despite having an impressive first year in the league, the versatile forward did make an All-Rookie team.
On Monday afternoon, the NBA announced its All-Rookie teams. The First Team is headlined by Rookie of the Year Winner Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. The second team included names like Dereck Lively II and Ausar's twin brother, Amen Thompson.
Looking at the voting results, Ausar finished just shy of making an All-Rookie team. The final spot went to GG Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies, who had 43 total point. As for Ausar, he finished with 35 points after receiving 35 second-place votes.
Even though he didn't make an All-Rookie team, the Pistons should still be pleased with what they saw from Ausar in his first season. There are parts of his game that need development, but he's already shown potential of becoming a do-it-all forward for Detroit.
Ausar's rookie season was shut down early due to medical reasons. However, he still ended up playing in 63 games. In that time, he posted averages of 8.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 0.9 BPG.
Looking at the Pistons' young core, Ausar is one of the most interesting prospects. He's athletic, is productive on both ends, and is capable of filling the entire stat sheet. If he can develop a reliable three-point shot, he can be a strong connector piece for Detroit long-term.
There was a large group of productive rookies this season, which led to so many getting a decent numbers of votes. Not making an All-Rookie team is far from a slight on Ausar or the campaign he had for the Pistons.