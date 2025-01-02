Detroit Pistons Rookie Reaches Major Milestone
The Detroit Pistons haven’t seen much of their second-round rookie Bobi Klintman this season, but they are getting excellent reports about him as he continues a run in the NBA G League with the Motor City Cruise.
On Monday night, the Cruise hosted the Birmingham Squadron. Klintman checked in off the bench for a 30-minute shift. The young forward ended up having a career night.
Klintman put up 13 shots from the field, connecting on nine of those attempts. As he drained four threes and collected a few points from the charity stripe, Klintman produced 25 points. Along with his scoring, Klintman accounted for five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.
Leading up to Monday’s game, Klintman had three G League games in the bag. In an average of 23 minutes of action, the rookie has made 44 percent of his shots for nine points. He had yet to connect on a three but found success from beyond the arc versus the Squadron.
Beyond the scoring, Klintman averaged three rebounds and two assists in the few games prior to the win over Birmingham.
Klintman joined the Pistons as the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He had a run at Wake Forest before he took his talents to Australia’s NBL for a season. While Klintman was primed for a chance to compete for early-season minutes in the preseason, a calf injury sidelined him for the entire run.
Klintman spent nearly two months sidelined due to his offseason setback. When he was finally cleared to return to action, Klintman was assigned to the Cruise. For the time being, he remains a developmental prospect for the Pistons.