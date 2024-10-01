Detroit Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Following media day on Monday, the Detroit Pistons got to work Tuesday for the start of training camp. For most of the roster, it was a fresh start on a new chapter in their career. However, there were a handful of guys who got their first taste of a real NBA practice.
Among those embarking on a new journey is Pistons rookie Ron Holland. After being selected fifth overall in June's draft, the versatile forward is now battling for a spot in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.
Once the action concluded on Tuesday, Holland was among those to talk to the media. During his availability, he gave his thoughts on his first NBA practice. Seeing that the Pistons have been together for some time now, Holland's first day of camp wasn't filled with many nerves. Instead, he's more focused on continuing to get accustomed with his new teammates.
"I think it was a lot of familiarity. To be honest with you, we've been practicing and playing against each other for a minute now," Holland told reporters. "Just getting to know the guys is going to be the big key with this whole thing."
Having gone a different route before the pros, Holland already likely had some idea of what NBA practices are like. Instead of playing in college, he opted to suit up for G-League Ignite. Holland would play 18 games for the now dissolved developmental squad and averaged 20.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.2 APG.
Due to the layout of the Pistons' roster, Holland is going to have to earn his minutes in training camp. Even though he was a top-five pick, Detroit has a log jam at the forward positions. If he wants to see consistent minutes as a rookie, he'll need to showcase how he can uplift the team with his all-around skill set.