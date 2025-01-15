Detroit Pistons Rookie Reacts to Funny Montage After Win vs Knicks
The week started off on the right foot for the Detroit Pistons. With a matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, Detroit searched for their second victory on the road in the Big Apple this season.
It was a matchup that went down to the wire, but the Pistons got what they needed.
With Detroit improving to two games above .500, defeating the Knicks twice on their home floor, social media was flooded with support for the Pistons. One comedic montage video caught the attention of Detroit’s rookie forward, Ron Holland.
@RealBullyBall: SNATCHED YOUR CHAIN IN YOUR CITY TWICE @nyknicks
@ron2kholland: Bra this video😂😂😂
After a strong first-quarter showing, the Pistons allowed the Knicks to grab the lead before halftime. Trailing 63-59, Detroit came out in the second half with another strong start.
The Pistons outscored the Knicks 36-27 in the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter, Detroit held a five-point lead. The Knicks wouldn’t get out in front again, but they certainly made the quarter interesting.
In the end, the Pistons came out on top with the win. Cade Cunningham had a masterful performance, producing 36 points, four assists, and two rebounds. Malik Beasley once again had a dominant performance off the bench, putting up 22 points in 17 minutes of action.
As for the rookie Ron Holland, he checked in for 14 minutes off the bench. Offensively, Holland made all but one of his four shots from the field. He scored six points and dished out an assist.
On both sides of the ball, Holland has proven he belongs all season long. While his defensive toughness has been his strong suit, the rookie is rapidly growing on offense as well.
Through 40 games, Holland has averaged 63 percent with his twos. His three-point shot remains a work in progress, as he’s averaged just 23 percent from deep.
The rookie is posting averages of seven points, 10 rebounds, and one assist in his first NBA stretch. As the Pistons’ top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland has met expectations so far.
