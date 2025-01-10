Detroit Pistons Rookie Reacts to In-Game Scuffle With Draymond Green
With the game ended up being tight down the stretch, emotions were high during the Detroit Pistons' matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Amidst the commotion, rookie Ron Holland found himself in a minor spat with one the league's most notorious "tough guys."
Along with showing nice flashes as a prospect, Holland has also shown a good sense of toughness on the floor. He is a fierce competitor, and doesn't back down from anyone. This was on full display in the Pistons' December 19th matchup against the Utah Jazz, when the 19-year-old squared up with Jordan Clarkson amid a big scuffle.
Fast forward to Thursday, and Holland was once again in the mix with an opponent. He and Draymond Green needed to be separated early in the fourth quarter after engaging in a war of words.
After the game, Holland was asked about his encounter with the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year. The Pistons rookie stated that there is no hard feelings between him and Green on or off the basketball court.
"Draymond my guy, he been watching me since I was in high school," Holland told reporters postgame. "I was just telling him that he know me. I've been the same competitor that I've been since I was in high school and ain't nothing change about me. It was one of those just funny conversations."
Since being drafted fifth overall over the summer, Holland has slowly earned consistent minutes in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation. He logged 20 minutes off the bench in Detroit's 107-104 loss to Golden State, finishing with a stat line of 11 points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
As for the Pistons, they'll be back in action on their home floor Saturday to take on the Toronto Raptors.