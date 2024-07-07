Detroit Pistons Rumored to Have Interest in Another Reunion
The Detroit Pistons formed a reunion this summer at the start of free agency. As expected, the Pistons pursued former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, and landed him on a multi-year deal.
Now, they are reportedly looking at another former player of theirs, who just so happened to play for the Sixers as well.
Former 14th overall pick Marcus Morris remains a free agent nearly a week into free agency.
However, his slow process to sign isn’t due to a lack of interest. Recently, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer linked the Philly native to several teams.
In addition to the Pistons, Morris has garnered interest from the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the 76ers.
The Pistons employed Morris in 2015 to 2017. He landed in Detroit via trade over the offseason. Morris spent two seasons with the Pistons. Over nearly 160 games, the veteran forward averaged 14 points and five rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field.
During the 2017 offseason, the Pistons dealt Morris to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a veteran guard and a future second-round pick.
At this point, the 34-year-old has played for eight different franchises. Before the Pistons, Morris had runs in Houston and Phoenix. After that, he spent time with the Celtics, New York Knicks, LA Clippers, Sixers, and the Cavs.
Last year, Morris started the year off as a member of the Clippers, making zero appearances through the first few games of the year. He was included in a trade, sent to the Sixers, where he played in 37 games. At the trade deadline, Morris was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in a multi-team deal. He was waived right away, making him a free agent.
The Cavaliers took advantage of Morris’ availability. As a young team looking to make a long run in the postseason, they brought on Morris to be a valuable veteran reserve. He appeared in 12 games, averaging 15 minutes on the court. During that stretch, Morris averaged six points on 41 percent shooting from deep.
Detroit could use all of the veteran help it could get — especially if they are landing an upgrade in the shooting department. In over 830 games, Morris has averaged 38 percent from deep. He’s likely on the hunt for a contending situation, which could give the other competitors an edge in the free agency market, but perhaps a little familiarity with Harris and J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons could convince Morris to come in for a second stint.