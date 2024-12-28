Detroit Pistons See Important Injury Upgrade vs Denver Nuggets
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons are slated for a tough matchup on the road against the Denver Nuggets. As Detroit searches for its fourth win in a row, they could potentially get a key player back in the mix.
Isaiah Stewart saw an important injury upgrade heading into the matchup. According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart was upgraded to probable to play. Lately, Stewart has been dealing with a knee sprain as a result of a hyperextension in a matchup against the Miami Heat.
When the Pistons took on the Heat on December 16, Stewart made an appearance for just seven minutes. After producing four points and three rebounds, he left the game with his injury and wouldn’t return.
The Utah Jazz came to Detroit for the following matchup. Stewart was ruled out right away. While it seemed Stewart could be facing a long absence, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff made it clear that the veteran big man was going to be viewed as day-to-day.
That didn’t mean an immediate return to action was in store, though. When the Pistons fired up their four-game West Coast trip with a stop in Phoenix, Stewart was with the team but not a participant.
The Pistons would hold Stewart out for the first three games of the trip. It appears the veteran center is working his way back out on the floor and should be back in action on Saturday, barring any unexpected setbacks.
This year, Stewart has played in 27 games, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. With a different role under Bickerstaff, Stewart is producing fewer points and rebounds, with averages of six points and six rebounds. Still, Stewart remains a key presence for the Pistons’ second unit. They look forward to potentially getting him back in action on Saturday.
The Pistons and the Nuggets are set to tip off at 9 PM ET.