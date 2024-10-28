Detroit Pistons Send Congratulatory Message to 13-Time NBA All-Star
Coming off a back-to-back over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons are back on the road Monday to take on the Miami Heat. This will be a big night for Miami, as they are honoring one of the greatest player's in their franchise's history.
A year removed from him being enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Heat decided to honor Dwyane Wade with a statue outside of the team's home arena. The sculpture was unveiled on Sunday, with Monday's matchup being the game where fans can get in on the festivities.
Before the Pistons square off with the Heat, they decided to tip their cap to the former superstar. The team's official social media account made a congratulatory post for Wade, featuring photos of him squaring off against Pistons greats Chauncey Billups and Rip Hamilton.
Having his spent his entire career in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons had to face off against Wade on countless occasions during his 16-year run in the league. Detroit famously took on Wade's Heat twice in the postseason, both times being in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons got the upper hand in 2005, but Miami got revenge in 2006 en route to winning a championship.
Entering this matchup, the Pistons are still searching for their first win of the 2024-25 season. As for the Heat, they sit at 1-1 through their first two games. Seeing that Monday's game is a special occasion, Jimmy Butler and company will have some extra motivation to secure a victory.