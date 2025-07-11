Detroit Pistons Send Message to Miami Heat Sharpshooter
The Simone Fontecchio run is over for the Detroit Pistons.
In 91 games, Fontecchio posted averages of six points, three rebounds, and nearly one assist. He shot 34 percent from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game during his run in Detroit.
As the Pistons reached the offseason, it was clear Fontecchio’s time with the franchise could be cut short, considering he was entering the final season of his two-year contract.
The Pistons traded Fontecchio rather quickly. Within the first couple of days of free agency, the Pistons and the Miami Heat struck an agreement. They decided to swap Duncan Robinson and Fontecchio.
Once the deal was made official, the Pistons sent a message to Fontecchio.
via @DetroitPistons: Thank you for everything on and off the court, Simone ❤️💙
Ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline is when the Pistons first picked up Fontecchio. The Italian forward was acquired from the Utah Jazz. During the 2023-2024 season, Fontecchio was averaging nine points while shooting 39 percent from deep in Utah.
Once he landed with the Pistons, Fontecchio had an impressive 16-game stretch to close out the regular season. He produced 15 points per game, knocking down 43 percent of his threes.
The remainder of the two-year, $16 million deal for Fontecchio will be handled by the Heat. Meanwhile, the Pistons hope that Robinson can bring an impact, helping with high-volume three-point shooting off the bench after the loss of Malik Beasley and now Fontecchio.
