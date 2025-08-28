All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Send Message to Caris LeVert

The Detroit Pistons had a special message for their free agency addition.

Justin Grasso

Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) on the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Ahead of the Caris LeVert debut in Detroit, the NBA veteran’s new franchise sent him a special message on social media to celebrate the guard’s birthday.

via @detroitpistons: Wishing @carislevert a happy birthday! #DetroitBasketball birthday shoutouts presented by @cheurlin1788.

On Monday, LeVert turned 31. The veteran guard is heading into his 10th NBA season.

During his NCAA run, LeVert played at Michigan. He spent four seasons at the University, playing in over 100 games. During his final season, LeVert averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 15 games.

At the end of LeVert’s college stint, the Michigan man had averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while knocking down 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

During the 2016 NBA Draft, LeVert was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 20th overall pick in the first round. He was flipped to the Brooklyn Nets. LeVert started his career in Brooklyn, turning in a five-year stretch.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, LeVert was moved back to the Pacers. He would change NBA uniforms for the first time. Just as he made it through nearly 40 games during his first full season in Indiana, the Pacers cut LeVert’s time short by sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In Cleveland, LeVert got a chance to play for Detroit’s current head coach, JB Bickerstaff. He would spend two full seasons in Cleveland before getting moved to the Atlanta Hawks after 38 appearances last year.

The Pistons watched LeVert play in 26 games for the Hawks last year. He averaged 27 minutes off the bench, shooting 48 percent from the field. LeVert produced 15 points per game, while coming down with four rebounds and dishing out three assists.

When Detroit entered the free agency market, LeVert didn’t seem to be an immediate target. However, the former Hawk earned a two-year offer, worth just under $30 million, to join an up-and-comer like the Pistons.

The Pistons are thrilled to bring LeVert on the roster. The 31-year-old is likely to play a key role off the bench, joining the newly acquired Duncan Robinson. With Bickerstaff in the building, LeVert’s transition into the new system should be a lot easier than it typically would be for a player entering a new situation.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

