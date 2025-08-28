Detroit Pistons Send Message to Caris LeVert
Ahead of the Caris LeVert debut in Detroit, the NBA veteran’s new franchise sent him a special message on social media to celebrate the guard’s birthday.
via @detroitpistons: Wishing @carislevert a happy birthday! #DetroitBasketball birthday shoutouts presented by @cheurlin1788.
On Monday, LeVert turned 31. The veteran guard is heading into his 10th NBA season.
During his NCAA run, LeVert played at Michigan. He spent four seasons at the University, playing in over 100 games. During his final season, LeVert averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 15 games.
At the end of LeVert’s college stint, the Michigan man had averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while knocking down 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
During the 2016 NBA Draft, LeVert was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 20th overall pick in the first round. He was flipped to the Brooklyn Nets. LeVert started his career in Brooklyn, turning in a five-year stretch.
During the 2020-2021 NBA season, LeVert was moved back to the Pacers. He would change NBA uniforms for the first time. Just as he made it through nearly 40 games during his first full season in Indiana, the Pacers cut LeVert’s time short by sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In Cleveland, LeVert got a chance to play for Detroit’s current head coach, JB Bickerstaff. He would spend two full seasons in Cleveland before getting moved to the Atlanta Hawks after 38 appearances last year.
The Pistons watched LeVert play in 26 games for the Hawks last year. He averaged 27 minutes off the bench, shooting 48 percent from the field. LeVert produced 15 points per game, while coming down with four rebounds and dishing out three assists.
When Detroit entered the free agency market, LeVert didn’t seem to be an immediate target. However, the former Hawk earned a two-year offer, worth just under $30 million, to join an up-and-comer like the Pistons.
The Pistons are thrilled to bring LeVert on the roster. The 31-year-old is likely to play a key role off the bench, joining the newly acquired Duncan Robinson. With Bickerstaff in the building, LeVert’s transition into the new system should be a lot easier than it typically would be for a player entering a new situation.
