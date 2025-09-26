Detroit Pistons Send Message to Hall of Fame Point Guard
When it comes to the greatest teams in Detroit Pistons' history, the 2004 squad is near the top of the list. Two decades later from the group climbing the mountaintop, the team sent well wishes to a core member.
What made the '04 squad so special was that they were able to secure an NBA championship with no real "superstar" on the roster. They were a rag-tag bunch that prided themselves on hard-nosed play and functioned well as a collective. At the helm of this team was Chauncey Billups.
Billups arrived in 2002 after bouncing around the league to start his career. He'd end up finding a home in Detroit as the team's floor general. Billups would go on to have the best stretch of his career with the Pistons, appearing on four All-Star teams.
As the conductor of the offense, Billups played a key role in the Pistons' success through the 2000s. Nicknamed "Mr. Big Shot" along the way, he'd famously take home Finals MVP honors when Detroit pulled their massive upset on the LA Lakers in 2004.
Billups' stint with the Pistons would come to an end in 2009, when he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for former MVP Allen Iverson.
Though his time in Detroit ended in a trade, Billups still held a lot of love for the Pistons. He'd end up making a triumphant return in 2013, appearing in 13 games before retiring as a player. In 2016, the franchise gave him the ultimate praise by putting his No. 1 jersey in the rafters.
Along with the Pistons retiring his number, Billups would go on to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.
On Thursday, Billups celebrated his 49th birthday. While he is technically part of the opposition as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pistons still decided to make a post and send him well-wishes.
Billups is fresh off his best season as a head coach, leading the Blazers to 36 wins. Armed with more established veteran talent, he'll look to keep Portland afloat in what is expected to be a loaded Western Conference.
The Hall of Fame guard is slated to return to Detroit next season on December 5th.
