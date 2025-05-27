All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Send Message to New Orleans Pelicans Executive

The Detroit Pistons gave Joe Dumars a shoutout on his birthday last week.

Justin Grasso

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Joe Dumars and Isaiah Thomas during a ceremony retiring Dennis Rodmans jersey an NBA game at The Palace. Chicago won 101-96. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Late last week, former Detroit Pistons player-turned-executive Joe Dumars celebrated his 62nd birthday. On May 24th, the Pistons took to social media to send a special message to their franchise legend.

via @DetroitPistons: Wishing Joe Dumars a happy birthday!

Dumars, who spent most of his career in basketball with the Pistons in Detroit, is certainly deserving of a shoutout from the organization on his big day.

Back in 1985, Dumars was called on as the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He joined the Pistons and played with them for over 1,000 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he appeared in 112 games. Throughout his playing career, Dumars averaged 16 points and five assists for Detroit.

In the playoffs, Dumars posted averages of 16 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

Following a successful playing career, which included six All-Star nods, multiple All-NBA and All-Defensive nominations, and two NBA Championships, Dumars transitioned to a front office role in 2000. He was a major part of the Pistons’ front office for 14 years.

After holding positions in Detroit, Sacramento, and within the NBA’s office, Dumars is back with a franchise. Last month, it was revealed that Dumars was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as the President of Basketball Operations.

Although he’s become a rival out West, Dumars remains a legend in the Pistons’ book.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

