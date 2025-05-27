Detroit Pistons Send Message to New Orleans Pelicans Executive
Late last week, former Detroit Pistons player-turned-executive Joe Dumars celebrated his 62nd birthday. On May 24th, the Pistons took to social media to send a special message to their franchise legend.
via @DetroitPistons: Wishing Joe Dumars a happy birthday!
Dumars, who spent most of his career in basketball with the Pistons in Detroit, is certainly deserving of a shoutout from the organization on his big day.
Back in 1985, Dumars was called on as the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He joined the Pistons and played with them for over 1,000 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he appeared in 112 games. Throughout his playing career, Dumars averaged 16 points and five assists for Detroit.
In the playoffs, Dumars posted averages of 16 points, two rebounds, and five assists.
Following a successful playing career, which included six All-Star nods, multiple All-NBA and All-Defensive nominations, and two NBA Championships, Dumars transitioned to a front office role in 2000. He was a major part of the Pistons’ front office for 14 years.
After holding positions in Detroit, Sacramento, and within the NBA’s office, Dumars is back with a franchise. Last month, it was revealed that Dumars was hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as the President of Basketball Operations.
Although he’s become a rival out West, Dumars remains a legend in the Pistons’ book.