Detroit Pistons Send Message to Parting Veteran
The Dennis Schroder stint with the Detroit Pistons is officially over.
This week, the Pistons officially announced that Schroder would be parting ways with the organization. As expected, Schroder was included in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings.
via @DetroitPistons: Thank you for everything, Dennis ❤️💙
OFFICIAL - The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 second round pick via a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, sending guard Dennis Schröder and a 2029 second round pick to Sacramento.
Schroder switches teams for the third time in under a year. Last season, he started the year off with the Brooklyn Nets. After seeing the court for 23 games, Schroder was included in a trade to join the Golden State Warriors. He appeared in 24 games with the Warriors before getting sent to Detroit ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
On the Pistons, Schroder appeared in 24 games and collected eight starts. The veteran guard produced 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He shot 30 percent from three during the regular season and improved his efficiency during a critical playoff appearance.
Schroder averaged 13 points while shooting 49 percent from the field and 48 percent from three during the playoffs. Although the Pistons came up short against the New York Knicks in round one, the postseason run was a promising showing from a young Pistons team.
The veteran guard won’t be around to see it through, though. Schroder will join the Sacramento Kings for the next few seasons, where he could pick up a starting role for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
