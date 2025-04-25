Detroit Pistons Sharpshooter's Honest Take on Game 3 Loss vs Knicks
The city of Detroit was buzzing on Thursday night as playoff basketball returned to the home of the Detroit Pistons for the first time in years. Getting back in comfortable territory after a two-game stretch at Madison Square Garden, Tim Hardaway Jr found his groove early.
The veteran sharpshooter lit up shots from the field, carrying momentum for the Pistons in a matchup where the Knicks had the quicker start. While Hardaway impressed from a solo standpoint, most of his team was off to a lackluster start.
“I think it was a little bit of excitement, you know?” Tim Hardaway Jr told reporters after the game. “Coming back home and playing, but [the Knicks] came in here and did their job. Got to give them credit.”
Through the first half of action, the Pistons found themselves trailing by as many as 14 points. Considering they typically sat in the driver’s seat early on during the first two matchups of the first-round series against the Knicks, Thursday’s game was a change of pace. In Hardaway’s eyes, a lot of the factors that played against them were self-inflicted concerns.
“For the most part, we've got to do a better job of eliminating the easy ones, the fast break opportunities, and turnovers that we caused on ourselves,” said the veteran. “Not them, not our opponent doing it to us. We're forcing it for us to cause those turnovers.”
The Pistons fought back and took the game down to the wire even after trailing by double digits. Unfortunately, the fight didn’t translate into a win in the end.
“We competed, we battled, and they did their job,” Hardaway finished. “So we've got to come back on Sunday and be ready.”
Hardaway ended the night with 24 points on 7-13 shooting from the field, with all of his makes coming from beyond the arc. It was by far his best postseason outing in a Pistons uniform.
The Pistons will host the Knicks for Game 4 on Sunday before heading back to New York City for the fifth matchup of the series. This weekend’s action will be crucial.