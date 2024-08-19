Detroit Pistons Sharpshooter Named Team's Best New Addition
In his first summer leading the Detroit Pistons front office, Trajan Langdon made numerous new additions. Instead of trying to make a big splash, he focused on bringing in complementary veterans to put around the team's young core.
One of the final moves the Pistons made this offseason was bringing in veteran Malik Beasley on a $6 million deal. After playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard last season, he'll now be called upon to be a reliable kick-out option for Cade Cunningham.
Recently, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of every team's best new addition of the summer. Seeing that he is an ideal complementary piece, Beasley was chosen for the Pistons.
Nabbing him on a one-year, $6 million deal following the season he delivered for Milwaukee seems like a steal we should all be talking about more. Is Beasley perfect? Not even close. But he shouldered an outsized defensive role last year—and was far from terrible. He held up well, in particular, when getting switched onto bigger assignments.
Granted, the Pistons didn't sign Beasley in hopes he would overachieve on defense. This is about shooting. And he can shoot.
With players like Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren on the roster, Beasley is not going to have a big defensive role in Detroit. His primary focus on the floor will be helping alleviate the team's floor-spacing problems on the offensive end.
Beasley, 27, is coming off the best three-point shooting season of his NBA career. Along with averaging 11.3 PPG, he shot 41.3% from deep on nearly seven attempts per game. If he is able to replicate that kind of shooting success with the Pistons, he should quickly emerge as one of the key members of the supporting cast.