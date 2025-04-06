Detroit Pistons Sharpshooter Reacts to Clinching NBA Playoffs
Heading into Friday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the Detroit Pistons knew they needed just one win to punch their playoff ticket. Despite being shorthanded, the Pistons took care of business and are officially playoff-bound for the first time in years.
Following Friday night’s action, Pistons sharpshooter and fan favorite Malik Beasley took to social media to react to the team’s recent accomplishment.
via @mbeasy5: Play to the offs!!! We did it !! Let’s keep rocking!!!
After returning to his role off the bench in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, Beasley was back in the starting five for the fourth time in six games on Friday. The veteran checked in for 31 minutes. He shot 7-20 from the field to score 21 points.
It wasn’t Beasley’s most efficient shooting night, but he helped the Pistons get the job done, clinching a spot in the playoffs. The work isn’t done for Detroit just yet, but it’s safe to say the season has been successful for the organization and Beasley on a personal level.
Over the summer, Beasley was a free agent after spending one season with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons acquired the sharpshooter on a one-year contract. It’s safe to say that Beasley was a home-run signing, considering his production throughout the year.
With 77 games in the bag, Beasley has averaged 16 points per game, which is the first time he averaged over 14 points since his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020-2021. Beasley has notched franchise records with his three-point scoring, averaging 42 percent from three on nearly 10 attempts per game.
It’s unclear what the future holds for Beasley. For now, the veteran sharpshooter is focused on guiding a young Pistons team through their playoff journey.