Detroit Pistons Should Keep Eye on $60 Million NBA Veteran

A Detroit Pistons rival could be a trade/buyout candidate at some point,

Dec 16, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo on the shorts of Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls have to figure out which direction they are taking. That should play a major part in Nikola Vucevic’s future.

If the Bulls are still trying to piece together a postseason contender, then keeping Vuecevic might make sense, as he still holds a lot of value. If they are back to embracing a rebuild, retool, or whatever you want to call it, then Vucevic should be on his way out.

Recently, the NBA Insider Jake Fischer offered an update on the Detroit Pistons’ rival All-Star. According to Fischer, Vucevic has a limited trade market for the time being. Sometime in the future, Vucevic could be a potential buyout candidate if the Bulls can’t find a legitimate trade partner.

A Look at the Contract

The 2025-2026 NBA season is Vucevic’s final season on his current contract. He’s slated to make $21.1 million for the year at 35 years old.

Since it’s the final season, Vucevic is certainly a trade or buyout candidate, especially if the Bulls are struggling in the standings.

NBA Insider Marc Stein dished some additional thoughts on Vucevic in his latest on ‘The Stein Line.’

“Given the increasing reliance on NBA big men over the past few seasons, Chicago would be wise at this point to wait and see what sort of interest develops. Especially with Vučević on a $21.5 million expiring contract that ranks as reasonable for someone out there to absorb.”

Nikola Vucevi
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Does Vucevic Make Sense for the Pistons?

In short, sure—but not at that cost.

Last season, there was a brief period of time when Vucevic seemed like a logical trade target for Detroit. Isaiah Stewart was thriving as a backup center, but Jalen Duren showed an ounce of regression in the beginning.

However, once Duren settled in and started hitting his stride, it was clear the Pistons had a great thing going with their one-two punch of bigs in Duren and Stewart.

Vucevic might make even more sense this season. Heading into free agency, the Pistons reportedly had eyes on several frontcourt players who can stretch the floor. Naz Reid and Santi Aldama remained with their teams, while Myles Turner went from one Pistons rival to another.

Last season, Vucevic averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. He made 53 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 40 percent of his threes on 4.4 attempts per game. Getting a stretch-five on the floor with Cade Cunningham is an appealing scenario. Again, at the right cost.

Vucevic will be a name to keep an eye on as the season plays out.

