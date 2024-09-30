Detroit Pistons Signing Listed Among NBA's Most Impactful Offseason Moves
In his first offseason running the Detroit Pistons' front office, Trajan Langdon addressed a key area of need on the roster. One of their under-the-radar signings was recently praised as one of the most impactful of the summer.
With their abundance of cap space, Detroit's big signing was bringing in journeyman forward Tobias Harris. However, in terms of overall value, adding Malik Beasley might be their best move. Along with him have an ideal complementary skill set, the Pistons were able to sign him on a very team-friendly contract.
Last week, the staff at Bleacher Report compiled a list of the top 30 most impactful moves from the offseason. The Pistons signing Beasley ended up making an appearance.
Landing such an esteemed floor-spacer for $6 million is a standout move for any team. It is particularly huge for a Detroit Pistons squad that is only just now gaining access to Cade Cunningham-plus-enough-shooting lineups.
Next to re-signing Simone Fontecchio, the Pistons may not have made a decision more immediately impactful than adding Beasley.
In recent years, Beasley has emerged as one of the top three-point shooting guards in the league. Last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged 11.3 PPG while shooting 41.3% from deep on almost seven attempts per game.
As a high-volume outside shooter, Beasley is the exact archetype of player Detroit needs. With so many non-shooters in their lineup, they were in desperate need of a connector piece who garners attention beyond the arc.
Beasley likely won't end up starting in Detroit, but he should see big minutes off the bench. If he can help the Pistons become even a middle-of-the-pack three-point shooting team, he certainly has a case to be one of the summer's most impactful signings.