Detroit Pistons Standout Trolls Ausar Thompson After Win vs Celtics
Former first-round pick Ausar Thompson had quite the impact on Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics. However, he had an early exit.
During the second half, Thompson appeared to be dealing with some sort of lower-body setback as he was slow to get up. The young veteran eventually left for the locker room to get evaluated. The Pistons were able to breathe a sigh of relief as his early exit was due to cramping.
Thompson was ruled out for the remainder of the game. After the matchup, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff confirmed that Thompson is not dealing with any other setback, and he’ll be evaluated again on Thursday before the Pistons host the Denver Nuggets.
via @omarisankofa: JB said Ausar was cramping at the end of the game. They'll let him rest and see how he's doing tomorrow
Shortly after the game, the Pistons standout Malik Beasley took to social media to poke fun at Thompson after finding out everything was fine.
via @measy5: AT needs some MUSTARDDDDDD 😂😂 stop playing!! Pickle juice [expletive] with me at half bro!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
Beasley and Thompson were major contributors in Wednesday’s matchup over the NBA Champs. Thompson’s offensive contributions were seven points and two assists. Defensively, he was dominant as he came down with six rebounds and snatched five steals. Thompson’s night ended after 26 minutes.
As for Beasley, he dominated offensively off the bench. In 21 minutes, the veteran shot 10-15 from the field. All but four of his shots came from beyond the arc. Beasley knocked down six of his threes. He finished the game with a team-high 26 points.
The Pistons advanced to 33-26 on the season after taking care of business against Boston with a 117-97 win. They have now won eight in a row.
