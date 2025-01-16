Detroit Pistons Standout Trolls Knicks Fan on Social Media
During the first of two off days this week, Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley had some fun on social media. Coming off of a big win against the New York Knicks on the road at Madison Square Garden, Beasley took to Instagram to poke fun at a Knicks fan on Instagram.
Posting a picture from one of the angles of his big shot in crunch time, Beasley circled a fan who was apparently outspoken throughout the night.
The Pistons sharpshooter just wanted to rub in the Detroit victory and get the last laugh.
“Goodnight,” Beasley wrote as the caption.
With Ausar Thompson getting the nod to join the Pistons’ starting five for the night, Beasley came off the bench for a little under 18 minutes. That shift was just enough time for Beasley to have a major scoring impact on the game.
Putting up 13 shots, Beasley hit on roughly half of his attempts. Eight of his shots came from beyond the arc. Beasley made all but two of them. The veteran sharpshooter scored 22 points. Nine of his points came during the fourth quarter. Beasley and Cade Cunningham combined for 20 of the Pistons’ 29 points.
For most of the night, the Pistons were in control of the Knicks. Despite giving New York a slight lead back at halftime, the Pistons took care of business when it mattered the most.
For the second time this season, the Pistons defeated the Knicks on the road at Madison Square Garden. Once again, Beasley proved to be a major offseason addition for the Pistons, who improved to 21-19 on the year. They’ll look to continue building on their impressive start with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup