Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham on Pace to Join Elite Company

Cade Cunningham scored a season-high 40 points tonight vs. MIN with nine assists, six rebounds and one steal.



He is on pace to become the 8th player in NBA history to average 23.0 PTS, 9.0 AST and 6.0 REB in a season (Robertson, Johnson, Westbrook, Jokic, James, Harden, Doncic).