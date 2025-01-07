Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham on Pace to Join Elite Company
When the Detroit Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in 2021, they hoped to land a prospect who could be a future pillar for the franchise. Now in his fourth season, the young guard appears ready to take on that mantle.
Cunningham ended last year on a strong note before being shut down, and now is making "the leap" in 2025. With each passing performance, he proves that he belongs in the same breath as all the NBA's top young stars.
Over the weekend, Cunningham walked out victorious in battle with another former No. 1 pick, Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves star notched a career-high 53 points in Detroit on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory. Instead, Cunningham's 40 points and nine assists resulted in the Pistons picking up their fifth win in their last six games.
Following this performance, Cunningham's averages for the year sit at 24.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 9.5 APG. If he's able to maintain this pace, he will join some elite company. The Pistons guard could potentially become just the eighth player in NBA history to average at least 23 points, six rebounds and nine assists for a season. Others to have done so include Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Oscar Roberston.
Cementing his name alongside these all-time greats would further prove the trajectory Cunningham is on right now. Early in the year, many debated him being an All-Star. However, the dialogue has now grown into him entering the All-NBA conversation at 23-years-old.
Behind Cunningham's stellar play, the Pistons overall have seen drastic improvements. They've already outdone their win total from last season, and are in a position to potentially end their playoff drought.
Fresh off signing a lucrative extension this summer, Cunningham looks ready to be "the guy" for Detroit in this next phase of the franchise.