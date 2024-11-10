Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham on Wrong End of Viral Play
Coming off their victory against the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons faced off against the Houston Rockets Sunday in an afternoon matchup. In the midst of the game, Cade Cunningham found himself on the receiving end of a viral play.
Cunningham is fresh off pulling off a pair of highlight plays Friday with his game-winning layup and block against the Hawks. However, Sunday would end up being a different story for the former No. 1 pick.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Cunningham found himself being guarded by Amen Thompson, twin brother of Pistons wing Ausar Thompson. Amen ended up poking the ball free, resulting in a fastbreak for the Rockets. As the lone man back, Cunningham did what he could to try and stop Houston from scoring. Amen ended up passing the ball to a trailing Jalen Green, who proceeded to rise up and throw down a vicious dunk on the Pistons guard.
Cunningham has been on an impressive streak as of late, recording a triple-double in his last three games. He put together another all-around outing, but it appears that his run is coming to an end. As the game slowly winds down, he finds himself with 25 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.
Green and Cunningham are two players who are closely connected, being part of the same draft class. Detroit took their blue-chip prospect first overall in 2021, and then the Rockets proceeded to take Green with the No. 2 pick.
Aside from his poster slam, Green has struggled offensively against the Pistons. He has 13 points and five rebounds and on 6-for-16 shooting from the field.