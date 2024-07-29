Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Praises Ron Holland
For the third consecutive draft, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with the fifth overall selection. This marked Trajan Langdon first pick since taking over as President of Basketball Operations. He ended up shocking many with this selection, drafting G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland.
During the Las Vegas Summer League, Holland put together some impressive performances that should have the Pistons feeling good for the future. Following some recent comments, it appears one key member of the team is more than pleased with the new addition.
Years removed from his time in Summer League, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham made the trip to Vegas to support Detroit's young prospects. He'd end up doing an interview, where he was asked about Holland being drafted to the Pistons.
Cunningham and Holland have a bit of history together, crossing paths in their younger years. Now both in the NBA, he feels the young forward can be a strong piece for them moving forward.
"I think he can be a really big-time player," Cunningham said. "He has a ton of potential, but he is a really good player now and he's going to be able to help us."
Before getting drafted by the Pistons, Holland showcased his all-around skill set in the G-League. In 14 games with Ignite, he averaged 19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.5 SPG. One area of his game that will need developing at the NBA level is a his three-point shooting.
Holland will have a tough road to playing time to start of his career following the Pistons' offseason additions. However, with his archetype being so crucial in today's game, he certainly can emerge as an important member of Detroit's core in the future.