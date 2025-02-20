Detroit Pistons Star Highly-Favored for NBA Award
Who will be named the NBA’s Most Improved Player? One major sportsbook places the highest odds on Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
According to FanDuel, the Pistons guard is the favorite at the All-Star break with a line of -115. With an impressive body of work so far, it’s hard to bet against him.
For years, Pistons fans have thought their young franchise player falls in underrated territory. It seems silly to say that about a former first-overall pick, but the Pistons’ struggles caused many to overlook what Cunningham has done through his first few seasons in the league.
Now that the Pistons are in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture, it’s hard to look past Cunningham’s value to a Pistons team that went from a 14-68 season to sitting in sixth place at the break.
Over the weekend, Cunningham competed in his first All-Star game. He got there by posting averages of 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, along with 35 percent shooting from three.
In every major area of the young guard’s game, Cunningham has improved. He’s scoring, passing, and shooting at a career-high clip. He’s not running away with the league’s Most Improved Player title, but he seems to be in a good position.
The Competition
LA Clippers’ Norman Powell is in the running with Cunningham, getting his line set at +110, according to FanDuel. The rest of the Top 5 includes Miami’s Tyler Herro (+1900), Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (+6000), and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels (+6000).
Cunningham and the Pistons will continue their season on Friday night with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. If Detroit can continue to make a playoff push with Cunningham at the forefront, he should maintain his position as the NBA’s most improved.
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
