Detroit Pistons Star Project to Compete in 2028 Summer Olympics
After a strong bounce-back season this year, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has gotten his young career back on track. As one of the more talented players of his age demographic, he was recently projected to make a special debut in the near future.
This summer, a handful of the NBA's top stars are in Paris competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Among the most notable names are superstars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. Team USA remains undefeated in their run dating back to their pre-Olympic showcase games.
With a handful of players on Team USA being at the end of their careers, the program has to start looking towards to the future when it comes to 2028. A recent projection for what Team USA could look like recently surfaced, and Cunningham found himself on the roster. Among the other young stars chosen were Ja Morant, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero.
At this point in his career, Cunningham has only suited up for Team USA on one occasion. That was in 2019 in FIBA's U-19 World Cup. The Pistons guard performed well, averaged 11.7 PPG and 5.7 APG en route to helping the United States win a gold medal.
By the time the 2028 Olympics roll around, Cunningham will be getting ready to turn 27-years-old. This puts him in what should be the early years of his prime. At his current trajectory, Cunning could be an All-Star-level guard by then. He is coming off a season with Detroit where he averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG across 62 matchups.