Detroit Pistons Star Speaks Out After Signing Major Extension
Cade Cunningham has once again accepted the role of the Detroit Pistons’ franchise player.
This week, Cunningham inked an extension with the organization. According to reports, Cunningham is slated to land a max deal, keeping him with Detroit for years to come.
Shortly after putting pen to paper, Cunningham spoke on his future with the Pistons’ social team.
“I’m excited to be locked in,” said Cunningham. “I’m still feeling the same way — if not more — than how I was feeling on draft day. Locked in and ready to work. I appreciate all of the love over the years. I’m excited to be locked in for more years to come. I’m ready to build and grow this thing some more.”
For a brief moment, Cunningham’s name was tossed in trade hypotheticals this offseason. As the Pistons put together a rough run in 2023-2024, there was a brief question about Cunningham’s future with the organization since star players are typically in it to win it.
Cunningham and the Pistons agreed to continue working together long-term. Now, there isn’t a question about where Cunningham wants to be.
In 2021, Cunningham was called on as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Coming out of Oklahoma State, Cunningham was expected to land in the Pistons’ starting five as the point guard right away.
During his rookie effort, Cunningham appeared in 64 games. He averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists. His second season with the Pistons was derailed due to a season-ending shin injury. He wrapped up season two with just 12 games played. Before Cunningham was sidelined for the rest of the year, he produced 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game.
Last year, Cunningham reminded everybody why he was the top pick just a few summers ago. Spending 62 games on the court, Cunningham averaged 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. While he dealt with some injury concerns, the star guard proved enough to the Pistons to lock him in for the long haul.
Heading into the 2024-2025 season, Cunningham looks forward to working with J.B. Bickerstaff and a tweaked roster with seasoned, reliable shooters surrounding him.