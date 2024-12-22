Detroit Pistons Starter Avoids Injury Report vs Phoenix Suns
Heading into their Saturday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons are confident their starting forward, Tobias Harris, is good to go once again.
Lately, Harris has been dealing with a thumb sprain. When the Pistons faced the Boston Celtics last week, Harris appeared on the court for just 25 minutes. He left the game in the fourth quarter to get his hand checked out, and he was not cleared to return.
When the Pistons approached their matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday, Harris was ruled out for the night. It was just his second absence all season.
The team remained confident he wouldn’t be out for long. Fortunately for them, that ended up being the case. Going into their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Harris was upgraded on the injury report and checked in for 30 minutes that night.
The veteran struggled with his production. Taking 13 shots from the field, Harris found success on just 23 percent of his attempts. The veteran forward produced eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the seven-point loss against the Jazz.
The Pistons left Harris off of the injury report for Saturday’s game in Phoenix. It seems the veteran avoided any potential setbacks or soreness after playing through his sprain on Thursday.
Harris will get a chance to help Detroit bounce back after a rather disappointing outing at home against the Jazz. This season, Harris has appeared in 26 games for the Pistons. From the field, he’s averaging 44 percent. As he takes a little under five threes per game, Harris is knocking down his shots from deep at a 33 percent clip.
Overall, Harris has averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in his second stint with the Pistons.