Detroit Pistons Starter on Injury Report vs Sacramento Kings
After getting a couple of days off to rest, the Detroit Pistons are back in action on Thursday night to take on the Sacramento Kings.
Despite having some time off, the Pistons have a few more names on the injury report ahead of the action out West. Among the players listed is Pistons starter Jalen Duren.
According to the official NBA injury report, Duren is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Fortunately, he is listed as probable to play, which is a good indication he might avoid an absence on Thursday night.
Ankle setbacks are certainly nothing new to Duren. Since the start of his career, he’s had plenty of nagging issues with his ankle, leaving him to miss time. Earlier this season, Duren missed a couple of games after spraining his ankle just seven minutes into a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
The veteran center returned to the court for a 14-game stretch. Heading into Detroit’s December 12 matchup against the Boston Celtics, Duren was revealed to be dealing with a wrist issue. He was ruled out for the third time this season.
The absence didn’t last long. Four days later, the Pistons were back in action to face the Miami Heat. Since then, Duren hasn’t missed any time. When the Pistons defeated the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, Duren appeared in his fourth-straight game. Barring any substantial changes, Duren should be able to make it five appearances in a row on Thursday in Sacramento.
This season, Duren has started all 18 games. He is making 65 percent of his shots from the field while averaging ten points per game. He is also coming down with nine rebounds per outing and blocking one shot on a nightly basis.
The Pistons and the Kings are set to battle it out at 10 PM ET.