Detroit Pistons to 'Prioritize' Offensive-Minded Guard in Free Agency
Heading into free agency, the Detroit Pistons will be among the biggest threat to make a big signing. With nearly $64 million in cap space, the front office is an a good position to outbid the competition on any target they seek.
Ahead of the offseason, James Edwards III of The Athletic named multiple players Detroit might target. Among those mentioned was Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.
As for other realistic free-agent options, I think Detroit goes heavily after the likes of Malik Monk, Nic Claxton, and Gary Harris. Monk feels like someone the Pistons will heavily prioritize due to the team's need for legitimate 3-point shooting and off-the-dribble shot creation.
After a rocky start to his career, Monk has solidified himself as one of the top reserve guards in the league. He is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging 15.4 PPG and 5.1 APG. Monk was a finalist for Sixth man of the Year for the second year in a row, but was the runner-up to Naz Reid.
From a fit standpoint, Monk the archetype of guard the Pistons should look to pair with Cade Cunninham. For starters, he's proven he can be highly productive in a limited role. Secondly, he is an offensive-minded guard that is capable of scoring on all three levels. Attempting nearly six threes per game this season, Monk can also help alleviate Detroit's spacing issues.
Coming off a strong season with the Kings, Monk is sure to have a sizable market in free agency. Due to their current cap situation, the Pistons could offer him big money on a short-term deal in hopes of luring him to Detroit.