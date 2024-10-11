Detroit Pistons’ Top Free Agent Addition Back to Work After Absence
Over the last few days, the Detroit Pistons have been shorthanded. When the team started its 2024 NBA Preseason run, the Pistons missed their top free-agent acquisition, Tobias Harris.
All seemed to be going right for Harris, who was initially healthy heading into the Pistons’ opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
While Harris missed the Pistons’ open practice last Saturday, he was getting a scheduled day off. On Sunday, Harris was present for Detroit’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks but was ruled out before tip-off. According to the Pistons, he was dealing with an illness.
When the Pistons returned to the floor on Tuesday night to face the Phoenix Suns, Harris missed his second-straight opportunity to debut for the team. Once again, the veteran forward was dealing with an illness. Later, Harris would confirm he had a bout with COVID.
On Thursday, Harris was seen working on his shot post-practice once again. As the veteran is feeling healthier, he could finally hit the court to make his debut on Friday night in Phoenix.
Without Harris, the Pistons have gone 1-1 in the preseason. While four of the five members of the opening night starting five appeared in the lineup in both games, JB Bickerstaff swapped Tim Hardaway Jr. for Malik Beasley on Tuesday night against Phoenix. The chances of Harris replacing both of them or Simone Fontecchio are high.
Over the offseason, Harris was a clear target for Detroit. As they searched for consistent shooters with a knack for being a vocal veteran leader to younger and developing prospects, Harris fit the description. The Pistons landed the veteran forward on a two-year deal worth over $50 million.
On Friday night, the Pistons and the Suns will tip-off for a rematch, with the visiting team holding out hope for their veteran’s debut.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason