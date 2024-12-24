Detroit Pistons Troll Suns After Cade Big Cade Cunningham Moment
Monday turned out to be a big day for the Detroit Pistons.
Hours before the Pistons tipped off against the Los Angeles Lakers for the second leg of their tour out West, the NBA made a major announcement: Cade Cunningham was the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He shared the honors with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
Considering it was Cunningham’s first weekly honor of his career, the Pistons were excited to celebrate the moment. The team’s official X account poked some fun at one of their latest opponents.
Shortly after the news was announced, the Pistons changed their profile picture to a still shot of Cunningham dunking over Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal.
Cunningham’s performance against the Suns was the icing on the cake for his big week.
In 36 minutes, Cunningham made nearly 50 percent of his shots from the field while producing 28 points. He racked up a double-double as he dished out 13 assists.
The former top pick’s contributions on the road in Phoenix helped the Pistons take down Phoenix with an eight-point win.
When the weekly slate concluded, Cunningham finished with averages of 27 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds. Detroit went 2-1 before heading into their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Once again, Cunningham and the Pistons found success over the Lakers. The star guard checked in for 35 minutes and picked up another double-double by scoring 20 points and racking up ten assists. Detroit collected its second win in a row to improve to 13-17 on the year.